Vote chori narrative nothing but sham: Amit Malviya slams Congress over Bihar voter list revision

New Delhi, Oct 1 BJP IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling his recent campaign in Bihar a political stunt, claiming that the Congress party's “Vote Chori narrative is a sham".

His remarks came shortly after the Election Commission announced the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and published the final list, which includes 7.42 crore electors.

Taking to social media platform X, Malviya wrote in a post: “As the Election Commission concludes the SIR exercise in Bihar and publishes the final voter roll, let it be noted — the Congress party did not file a single complaint or objection, in the prescribed format, for either inclusion or deletion.”

“This exposes Rahul Gandhi’s disingenuous politics,” said Malviya, alleging that Gandhi’s yatra was not about defending democratic rights but rather about “shielding illegal migrants” and undermining national security.

“This so-called ‘Vote Chori’ narrative is nothing but a sham — a pretext to mask impending electoral defeats and undermine India’s faith in the democratic process. A page straight out of George Soros’s playbook, which Rahul Gandhi foolishly believes can resurrect his beleaguered party,” he added.

Malviya’s remarks were a direct response to Congress’s campaign against the voter list revision. In August, Rahul Gandhi undertook a 1,300-kilometre "Voter Adhikar Yatra" across 20 districts in Bihar, accusing the Election Commission of conducting a biased and opaque revision exercise.

The Congress alleged that lakhs of names, mostly from poor, backward, and minority communities, were wrongfully deleted from the rolls.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission declared the successful conclusion of the SIR process. According to official figures, 7.89 crore voters were on the list as of June 24.

After initial revisions, the draft list on August 1 showed a reduction to 7.24 crore, with over 65 lakh deletions. Following claims and objections, the final roll saw 21.53 lakh additions and 3.66 lakh further deletions, settling the number at 7.42 crore voters.

The Commission thanked the people of Bihar for participating in what it described as a comprehensive and transparent exercise.

