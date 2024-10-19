Vote for AAP to save Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 19 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the people of the national capital to "vote for AAP to save Delhi”.

Kejriwal’s statement came in view of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held on or before February 2025.

While addressing the party's organisational meeting in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “I am not concerned about winning the election but about the people of Delhi. If we do not come to power, your electricity will become expensive, long power cuts will start. Government schools and hospitals will be ruined. This time the election is to save Delhi. This time, I will contest all 70 seats in Delhi, this time you must vote for Arvind Kejriwal to save Delhi.”

The AAP chief also alleged that the motive of the BJP behind arresting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders was to “break down” the party.

Kejriwal said, “Since independence, no other political party has faced onslaught the AAP faced. But AAP didn’t break down. It is because of the organisation -- from MLAs to Mandal level office-bearers.”

“They (BJP) stopped all welfare works of Delhi Govt through their LG. Who does this to their own country? Only Gaddars (traitors) act like this…The last one year was a trailer of BJP’s rule. If they power for 5 years, they will destroy Delhi. We worked for Delhi for 9 years. They derailed it in the past one year,” he claimed.

“These people could have got the work done using the same LG whom BJP used to stop the work. But they wanted to trouble the people of Delhi. Now I have come out and have started all the works which were halted. The PWD roads of Delhi started getting repaired and now MCD roads have also started getting repaired. They had stopped providing medicines in Delhi's hospitals and mohalla clinics, but that has also started. Now we have started the Farishte scheme again,” Kejriwal said.

“BJP has governments in so many states. People of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh ask why don't they make their electricity free. Why don't you make bus travel free for women? Why don't you make medical treatment free?” the AAP leader queried.

“In this election, you people have to work not like Aam Aadmi Party workers but like patriots,” he told the party workers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor