Vote for betterment of Chandigarh, says BJP's LS candidate after casting vote

Chandigarh, June 1 Appealing everyone to vote for the betterment of the city, Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon and his family on Saturday cast their votes at a polling booth in Sector 18 here during the seventh and final voting phase of the general elections.

“We tried to reach every area of the city, and we organised our programmes in many areas, but still, I feel that there must be many people I could not reach. I appeal to everyone to vote for the betterment of Chandigarh, vote for the democracy of the country, vote to take the country forward, vote to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again,” Tandon told the media while showing the indelible ink mark on his index finger.

“And I assure you that the work that has not been done in the last 50 years, I will get it done in five years.”

Tandon was fielded by the BJP after dropping two-term member of Parliament (MP) and actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher.

The Congress has fielded INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari, the outgoing MP from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib.

