Vote for corruption free system in Goa, Priyanka

Soon after polling in Goa began, the Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged people to vote and asked the electorate to "choose development".

"To all my Goan friends today; choose development, choose a politics that puts you first, choose the freedom to be you: choose Goa!" tweeted Vadra.

Polling for 40 assembly seats in Goa began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm today. A total of 301 candidates from different political parties are in the electoral fray in Goa.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is challenged by Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) in a multi-cornered electoral contest in Goa.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took swipe at the ruling BJP-led government in Goa and asserted that the Goans have the power to change "the corrupt system".

"Dear Goenkars, You have the power to change this corrupt system and make Goa corruption-free. Please step out and vote for the future of your children today," Kejriwal tweeted.

Notably, this is the first electoral fray for the BJP without Parrikar. However, Utpal Parrikar, his son, is seeking to carry the legacy of his father in the Panaji Assembly constituency as an Independent candidate after the BJP refused to give him the ticket. Former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had represented the Panaji Assembly seat.

The Panaji Assembly seat has its own importance in the electoral politics of the state. Former Union Minister for Defence Manohar Parrikar, who had represented Panaji, had been a three-term Chief Minister of the state.

The intense poll campaigning by all the political parties for 40 Assembly seats in Goa concluded on Saturday evening.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which the BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. The GFP and MGP each have three MLAs, and Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

The counting of votes in Goa will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

