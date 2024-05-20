‘Vote for Love Not Hate’: Mallikarjun Kharge to People As Polling Begins for Fifth Phase

As polling commenced in 49 constituencies for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the Congress party, issued a plea on Monday, urging citizens to vote for love and not hatred. He called upon voters to oppose unemployment and inflation with their ballots.

In the fifth phase of the elections, voting is underway across 49 constituencies spanning six states and two union territories. This phase holds the key to the electoral future of numerous notable leaders, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

मेरे प्रिय देशवासियों,



लोकतंत्र और संविधान को सुरक्षित रखना है तो मतदान ज़रूर करना है।



EVM पर बटन दबाने से पहले याद करें कि हमें —



प्रेम और भाईचारे के लिए वोट डालना है, नफ़रत के लिए नहीं,



बेरोज़गारी व महँगाई के ख़िलाफ़ वोट डालना है, चंद पूँजीपतियों को और अमीर बनाने के लिए… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 20, 2024

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "If we want to protect democracy and the Constitution, we must vote. Before pressing the button on EVM, remember that we should vote for love and brotherhood, not for hatred." "We have to vote against unemployment and inflation, not to make a few capitalists richer. We have to vote for the protection of our fundamental rights, not for those who snatch our rights," the Congress president said.