Vote theft: We will launch struggle to protect democracy, says K'taka CM as he releases papers

Bengaluru, Nov 8 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that ever since the BJP formed the government at the Centre, the value of constitutional institutions in the country has been undermined, and agencies like the Election Commission and CBI have been brought under the control of the Union government.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Dy CM and State President D.K. Shivakumar at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, the Chief Minister presented records and evidence related to alleged systematic voter fraud that has taken place in Karnataka.

“The BJP is not only unparalleled in lying but also in voter fraud. We will not tolerate this. We will take the path of struggle to protect democracy and the values of the Constitution,” Siddaramaiah stated.

He further alleged that the BJP had come to power in several Assembly and Lok Sabha elections through voter manipulation.

“Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after extensive study and investigation, has exposed the evidence of this large-scale voter fraud before the people of the country,” the Chief Minister said.

Calling such acts unconstitutional and a betrayal of democracy, Siddaramaiah said, “Rahul Gandhi has placed before the nation clear, documented evidence of voter fraud that took place in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency. Yet, the Election Commission has neither responded to our questions nor addressed the concerns raised before the people of India.”

The Chief Minister reminded that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had ensured the independent status of the Election Commission in the Constitution. “Dr Ambedkar had made it clear that no ruling power should interfere in the election process. To ensure free and transparent elections, our Constitution established an independent electoral system. It is the responsibility of all political parties to safeguard this principle if we want constitutional values to survive,” he said.

Siddaramaiah further stated that the Congress Party has collected over one crore signatures in support of protecting democracy and the Constitution. “These signatures will be submitted to the Election Commission and the President of India,” he added.

The press conference was attended by KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, senior Congress leader and Minister Satish Jarkiholi, party working presidents G.C. Chandrasekhar and Saleem Ahmed, and State Youth Congress President Manjunath, among others.

