Vote wisely in coming Assembly elections, Omar Abdullah tells Jammu's people

Jammu, July 22 National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday urged the people of Jammu to open their eyes to "worsening conditions" in the region as he emphasised the importance of voting wisely in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Guraha Salathia Ram Leela Ground in Samba, he said that the BJP should have learned a lesson from the recent Lok Sabha election results.

"They boasted of surpassing the 400 and 370 mark, yet they couldn't even reach 240. This clearly indicates that the people in the country are dissatisfied with them. Currently, they are seeking help from Bihar, Andhra, and Maharashtra. This should serve as a wake-up call for them. They made grand promises to the youth in J&K, claiming that Article 370 and the J&K flag were hindering their progress and job opportunities. Now we demand to know where those jobs are and where is the prosperity they pledged to our mothers and sisters," he said, claiming that the people have finally seen through their facade.

"Even though we did not field candidates in Udhampur and Jammu, the victory margin of any BJP candidate has significantly decreased. The winds of change are blowing, and the BJP must brace themselves for the storm that is coming their way," he added.

