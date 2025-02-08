‘Voted for PM Modi’: K’taka BJP celebrates Delhi election victory

Bengaluru, Feb 8 The Karnataka BJP unit celebrated the party's victory in the New Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday at Jagannath Bhavan, the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, by distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

Party leaders waved BJP flags, flashed the victory symbol, and chanted slogans in favour of the party. BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, and Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy played traditional drums alongside artists while party workers danced and cheered.

Addressing the media after the celebrations, Ashoka said: "After 27 years, the voters of New Delhi have given a mandate to the BJP, sending a message to the entire nation. After successfully handling the Hindu Yatra and the Maha Kumbh Mela, people are now convinced that the BJP is the party that truly respects Indian heritage and culture."

"Most of the people living in New Delhi hail from Uttar Pradesh. The strong image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his international appeal, the recently presented Union Budget, and the tax exemption for annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh have all contributed to this victory," he added.

Ashoka pointed out that New Delhi, along with Maharashtra and Karnataka, is one of the largest tax-paying states. He noted that many people benefited from the tax exemptions.

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ashoka said, "Initially, he came to the forefront with a muffler, always appearing sick during past election campaigns while roaming around in a Rs 50,000 Wagon R. But now, his cough has disappeared, and his Wagon R is gone. He has built a 30-room bungalow, 'Sheesh Mahal,' and even purchased a Rs 40 lakh television with taxpayers’ money. People have seen his extravagant lifestyle."

"He once called the Yamuna River polluted and made demeaning remarks about the sacred Ganga River. Hindus have worshipped the Ganga for thousands of years, and suddenly, he claims it has become polluted. This has deeply hurt people's sentiments," he said.

He added that by ensuring the BJP’s victory, the people have made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is their only choice.

“This victory is also a precursor to the upcoming Telangana and Karnataka Assembly elections,” he said.

State President Vijayendra expressed his joy over the BJP’s victory, saying: "After 27 years, the BJP has achieved a comprehensive victory in New Delhi. The mature voters of New Delhi have blessed us, strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and voting for development."

He added that AAP, which came to power in New Delhi through an anti-corruption movement, has now been completely exposed. The real face of Arvind Kejriwal has been revealed, and leaders like CM Atishi Marwah, former CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia have suffered setbacks."

He further criticised Congress, stating, "Congress has scored a zero for the third consecutive Assembly election. They once claimed to offer an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, but they have failed miserably. They lost in the Lok Sabha elections, were rejected in Maharashtra and Haryana, and now New Delhi has ignored them too."

Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, stated, "Arvind Kejriwal’s government has been thrown out due to rampant corruption. The BJP is not facing any allegations across the country. In Karnataka, Congress tried to tarnish BJP’s image with accusations like the 40 per cent commission scandal and PayCM posters, but the courts have rejected all these charges."

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi commenting on the resounding victory of the BJP party in the New Delhi state assembly election, said that the result is a slap on those who created anarchy in the national capital.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Saturday, he said that the people of New Delhi have taught a lesson to those who were carrying out negative strategies.

“The people have gifted a comprehensive victory for the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has won more than 46 per cent of seats till now. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the people of New Delhi,” he said.

He added that people have taught a befitting lesson to those who adopt negative strategies.

Also, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the resounding victory for the BJP was due to the visionary leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The people of India have once again chosen Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat and development-driven governance over appeasement politics. This mandate reaffirms trust in strong leadership, economic growth and national security. Grateful to the karyakartas and citizens for their unwavering support. Bharat moves forward with confidence—Viksit Bharat is our destiny!” Kumaraswamy stated.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated in New Delhi that the AAP had raised expectations by launching a movement. “The people are upset about their constant lies and indulgence of ministers in corruption and their stand to always point fingers at others when they failed to deliver,” he said.

