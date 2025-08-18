Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 2: Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s rally reaches Gaya

Patna, Aug 18 The Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, entered Gaya district on the second day of its journey.

The yatra, which began from Sasaram on Sunday, reached Aurangabad in the evening, where both leaders addressed a massive public gathering before halting overnight.

On Monday morning, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav resumed the march by paying obeisance at the famous Sun Temple in Dev block, Aurangabad.

After spending some time offering prayers to the Sun God, the leaders continued towards Gaya.

They were joined by Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram.

While they walked part of the route alongside supporters, the leaders travelled most of the distance on an open SUV, waving to crowds gathered along the way.

On the second day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, reiterated that the campaign is meant to safeguard the people’s democratic rights.

“Voter Rights Yatra is to protect the right to vote! This Yatra is to protect the interests of the people of Bihar, for your jobs, reservation and development,” Tejashwi said while uploading a post on social media.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her support through a social media post, sharing a video of the yatra.

She wrote, “The biggest right that the common people have in a democracy is the 'right to vote', using which the people elect the government. This also means that in a democracy, the people are the masters. But today, this basic right is being snatched away through vote theft. 'Voter Rights Yatra' is a fight to protect the right to vote of the people. This fight will continue until vote theft stops.”

From Gaya, the leaders are scheduled to travel to Nawada, where they will address a public meeting and stay overnight. The journey will resume from Nawada on Tuesday.

The yatra aims to spread awareness about alleged irregularities in Bihar’s voter list and mobilise public support ahead of the assembly elections.

