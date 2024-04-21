Voters will elect Modi govt again for a developed India: J P Nadda

Buldhana (Maharashtra), April 21 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda on Sunday said that the voters will again give a clear mandate to NDA to ensure that Narendra Modi-led government comes to power and continues the journey towards a developed India, uninterruptedly.

“The schemes launched by the Modi government strive to fulfil the vision of a developed India. These schemes have transformed the lives of common Indians,” Nadda said while speaking during the public meeting held for the campaign of Prataprao Jadhav, the NDA candidate in Buldana Lok Sabha constituency.

He said that the common people have also witnessed and experienced the INDIA alliance which is involved in corruption and nepotism. “That is why the voters will bless BJP and NDA who are determined to make India prosperous and strong,” he said.

He said that during its 10-year tenure, the Modi government has planned every scheme keeping the poor, deprived and exploited sections in mind.

“Congress has so far given only promises to the poor. However, the Modi government has directly conveyed the benefits of the development schemes to the exploited, deprived and poor classes,” Nadda said.

He said that during the tenure of the Modi government, the country's economy has risen from the 11th position to the 5th position.

“Modi government is determined to make India the 3rd largest economy in another three years. The Modi government has planned many schemes to make the dream of a self-reliant India a reality,” he said.

