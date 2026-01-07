Votes should be sought on development, not by making India look inferior: BJP leader slams Owaisi

New Delhi, Jan 7 Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday strongly criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that his recent statements reflect a loss of perspective and that votes should be sought on logic and development, not by making India look inferior.

Speaking to IANS, Kadam remarked, “Owaisi knows that his party’s influence is almost finished. Because of this, he has lost mental balance, which is why such statements are coming from him. In politics, votes should be sought based on logic and development, not by making India look inferior. No party ever succeeds by constantly putting down the country and making such statements.”

Kadam further accused Owaisi of indulging in low-level election tactics rather than constructive political discourse.

“Either the AIMIM leader’s thinking has become corrupt, or he is engaging in low-level election politics. Brother, this is the new India. The Prime Minister, by making India a global leader, is being recognised worldwide, and people are accepting it.”

“India’s economy has now reached the 4th position globally… Whether it’s Rahul Gandhi or Owaisi, they are trying to portray India as inferior and are obsessed with showing how other countries are ahead of India,” Kadam added.

The BJP legislator’s comments came in response to Owaisi’s recent remarks regarding voter behaviour and political campaigns.

Earlier on Tuesday, Owaisi suggested that voters may accept money distributed by political parties during elections and use it for constructive purposes, such as building toilets, if they perceive it as an unethical practice.

Owaisi also urged people to reject the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in the upcoming Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation elections on January 15.

He emphasised that Muslims are not “tenants or second-class citizens” and reiterated that India belongs to all its citizens. AIMIM has fielded 37 candidates for the 81-seat civic body in Maharashtra. “People should vote against these parties to send a strong message to those seeking to finish off the Waqf Board in the state and the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, citing the example of the US military's air strikes on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the masterminds of the 26/11 terror attack from Pakistan to India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor