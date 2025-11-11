'Voting is greatest donation one can give': BJP, JD(U) leaders on 2nd phase of Bihar polls

Patna, Nov 11 As the second phase of voting in Bihar gets underway, political leaders from the ruling NDA have appealed to voters, emphasising the importance of casting their ballots to shape the state’s future.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal urged citizens to participate actively in the electoral process. “I sincerely appeal to everyone that voting is the greatest donation one can give. The future of Bihar will be decided through this. The ongoing welfare schemes in Bihar should continue; everyone should have access to free ration, healthcare, and electricity. For this, all need to vote,” he said.

The JD(U) leaders also highlighted public enthusiasm and their support base for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party's National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan observed, “…Voters are standing in queues, patiently waiting for their turn. The mandate seems to be once again favouring Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form the next government.”

Echoing this, JD(U) Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar remarked, “From my political experience, there was a time when even men could not openly say whom they were voting for. But in this election campaign, I have seen women openly declaring that they will vote in the name of development. The development initiatives belong to Nitish Kumar, and the support base for him has expanded.”

He further added, “The mood of the people in the first phase clearly favours the development-oriented Nitish Kumar. With his leadership, it is natural that in the second phase our social base will expand further.”

The second phase of voting in Bihar is taking place across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts, with polling scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials have set up 45,399 polling stations to facilitate smooth voting and ensure security at sensitive locations.

Nearly 3.7 crore voters, comprising 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women, are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase, which is expected to play a decisive role in determining the next Bihar government.

With heightened security, deployment of personnel, and strict monitoring of vulnerable booths, officials are working to ensure a peaceful and transparent election process, marking a critical juncture in Bihar’s political landscape.

The counting of votes for all 243 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for November 14, when the results will reveal the state’s next government.

