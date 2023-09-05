Voting underway in Puthuppally Assembly seat in Kerala, 15% voter turnout in first 2 hrs

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 5 An estimated 15 per cent of the 1,76,417 electorate cast their vote in the first two hours in the Puthuppally Assembly bypoll, voting for which started on a brisk note on Tuesday morning.

Long queues of voters could be seen right from 6.30 a.m before the 182 polling booths amid sunny weather.

Of the total electorate in the constituency, 90,281 are female, 86,132 male, and four transgenders.

As many as 957 are first time voters.

The bye-election was necessitated after the demise of sitting Congress legislator Oommen Chandy, a two-time former Chief Minister and who represented the constituency from 1970 for a record 53 years.

Those in the fray include Chandy's son Chandy Oommen from Congress, CPI(M)'s Jaick C.Thomas, BJP's Lijin Lal and four others.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Chandy defeated Thomas by 9.044 votes when the total turnout was 77.36 per cent.

Thomas waited in the queue for more than 40 minutes before he could cast his vote.

“The voters will vote to ensure that things are set for a new Puthuppally and we are expecting a favourable verdict,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the victory of CPI(M) candidate, State Minister for Cooperation V.N.Vasavan who was leading the campaign for Thomas said they are confident of their victory as voters are wanting a change very badly.

“At the moment, I am unable to predict the victory margin and that can be said after voting is over and we do our routine analysis. Normally, the voting percentage here is around 77 per cent, this time we expect it will go beyond 80 per cent,” said Vasavan.

Chandy Oommen was seen walking down to the booth along with his mother and two sisters to cast his vote.

After exercising her franchise, Achu Oommen Chandy, the younger daughter of Chandy who has arrived from the Middle East where she is settled, said they are heading for a record breaking victory.

“We expect Chandy Oommen to get a margin which would overtake the highest margin that our father got. Our margin will cross 33,000 votes,” said Achu Oommen Chandy.

Counting of votes will take place on Friday and the new legislator will be sworn in on September 11, when the Assembly session will resume.

