VP calls Gandhiji a 'Mahapurush', Modi as 'Yugpurush' of last and present centuries

Mumbai, Nov 28 Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called Mahatma Gandhi as a 'Mahapurush' (Great Person) of the last (20th) century and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Yugpurush' (Person of the age) of the present (21st) century.

"I wish to say one thing... Mahatma Gandhi was the 'mahapurush' of the last century... Narendra Modi is the 'yugpurush' of this century," said Dhankhar on Monday.

He was addressing the inauguration function of the Shrimad Rajchandra Memorial in Mumbai to mark the birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandra, the spiritual guide of Mahatma Gandhi, at the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission offices in Opera House, south Mumbai.

The VP said that Mahatma Gandhi freed us from the slavery of the British rulers through his Satyagraha and Non-Violence. India’s successful PM Modi has taken the country on the path which we always wanted to see.

In both - the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and the PM Modi - one common thing is "they reflect the spirit and teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji", he pointed out.

Raising concerns over growing confrontations, chaos, pandemonium and bitterness during Parliament sessions, Dhankhar urged the Members of Parliament to dwell on the life and teachings of Shrimad Rajchandra, and listen to his speeches, which would bring a positive impact to their lives.

