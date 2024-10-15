VP Dhankhar expresses concern over threat of demographic disorder

Jaipur, Oct 15 Echoing the sentiments of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the growing threat of demographic disorder in the country.

"The consequences of demographic disorder are no less grave than a nuclear bomb," the Vice President said while addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest at the inaugural session of the International Conference for Chartered Accountants held at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur.

He said that the demographic dislocation is turning some regions into political fortresses where elections have no real meaning.

“It is extremely worrying how some regions have been affected by this strategic shift, turning them into impregnable strongholds where democracy has lost its essence,” he said.

It is worth noting that in his recent speech at the Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has indicated that Hindus in Bangladesh are facing persecution and have become a minority. Earlier too, he had called for attention to religion-based population balance in the country.

The Vice President elaborated on the broad points of the theme for India's future and said: “India must remain a stable global power. This power has to emerge further. This century should belong to India and it will be good for humanity, contributing to peace and harmony in the world. However, if we turn a blind eye to the dangers of the demographic turmoil that is taking place in this country, it will be detrimental for the country.”

The Vice President explained that biological, natural demographic change is never a cause for concern but demographic change done strategically to achieve a goal presents a frightening picture.

In his address, the Vice President emphasised: “An analysis of this demographic change over the last few decades reveals a disturbing pattern that poses a challenge to our values and our civilizational ethos and our democracy. If this extremely worrying challenge is not addressed systematically, it will turn into an existential threat to the nation.”

He further said: “This has happened in the world. I do not need to name countries that have lost 100 per cent of their identity due to this demographic disorder, demographic earthquake.”

Highlighting the importance of preserving the inclusiveness that defines India, Vice President Dhankhar said, “We have been welcoming everyone as a majority. We are tolerant as a majority. We create a comfortable ecosystem as a majority.”

He contrasted this with “another kind of majority” which is brutal and ruthless, reckless in its functioning and trampling on the values of the other side.

He urged leaving behind narrow divisions and adopting a nationalist outlook that promotes India’s diversity.

He aaded that a true citizen of India, regardless of his faith, celebrates the glorious past of this country, because that is our shared cultural heritage.

Drawing attention to forces that threaten India’s unity, the Vice President said: “Our shared cultural heritage is being attacked. There is an attempt to portray it as our weakness. Under this, there is a plan to destroy the country. There must be an ideological and mental counter to such forces.”

