VP election: History won't forget Jagan's 'betrayal', says Manickam Tagore

Amaravati, Sep 9 AICC in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore has slammed former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over support to NDA in Vice-Presidential election, saying history won't forget his "betrayal".

"

"Jagan's compromise today will be remembered as the day he placed his personal survival above people's mandate. Andhra deserved courage. He chose cowardice. When leaders bend before Delhi out of fear, they betray the people who trusted them. Jagan will be remembered not as a fighter, but as a politician who sold his spine to escape CBI courtrooms. His MPs did their mock polling. They told us they are asked by Jagan to vote for Babu's candidate," the Congress MP added.

Tagore had earlier commented on YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy's release on interim bail in the liquor case. The MP was granted bail by the ACB court in Vijayawada to enable him to cast a vote in the Vice-Presidential election.

"TDP/BJP Sarkar was so eager, they filed the liquor case and had him arrested. Now with interim bail, he is free for a brief moment... not because justice was served, but because he has to cast his vote in the Vice Presidential election," posted Manickam Tagore.

"The real suspense: Will he vote for the TDP/BJP's candidate who sent him to Jail? Or vote for Justice Sudharsan Reddy, who is fighting to protect the Constitution," added the AICC in-charge.

In another post, Tagore lashed out at Jagan for "standing with BJP-RSS in Delhi" and not with farmers of Andhra Pradesh who are suffering because of urea shortage. He called it a "betrayal" of Andhra Pradesh's farmers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor