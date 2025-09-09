VP election imposed as Dhankhar didn't follow BJP's line, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi, Sep 9 Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said political parties should not forget that the Vice-Presidential election has been "imposed" because Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was holding the post, was not "following the line of the BJP".

Voting in the Vice-Presidential election is currently underway in the New Parliament building in New Delhi. The election is witnessing the contest between the NDA nominee, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, and the INDIA bloc candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said, "Political parties should not forget why this election has been imposed on us. It has been conducted because the sitting Vice President was not following the BJP's line."

She said this contest is not between the NDA and the INDIA bloc and appealed to the political parties to vote for Sudershan Reddy.

"Today's election is not NDA vs the INDIA bloc, but is being contested between those who believe in the Constitution and those who are against the Constitution. I request every political party to not vote for the candidate of those who have always worked against the Constitution, but for the one who has dedicated his entire life to strengthening it, as his role as a judge," Chaturvedi further said.

"I also urge all the BJP MPs to reflect on their choices and vote for our candidate, who has always worked to strengthen the Constitution, to save democracy," she added.

Several NDA and INDIA bloc MPs, including Chaturvedi, have cast their vote in the election.

Counting of votes will be held later in the day, after which the results will be announced.

This election holds significant political weight, as the Vice President also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the role crucial in the functioning of Parliament.

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises 781 members, including 542 elected members of the Lok Sabha and 239 members of the Rajya Sabha (233 elected and 12 nominated, with six vacancies across both Houses).

All votes carry equal value, and voting is conducted through a secret ballot, in accordance with established parliamentary procedure. The majority mark needed to win is 391 votes.

The Vice President's post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health concerns, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

