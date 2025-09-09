‘VP election India’s democratic strength’: MP CM express delight on Radhakrishnan’s victory

Bhopal, Sep 9 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed delight over the victory of C.P. Radhakrishnan for becoming the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday.

"Heartiest Congratulations and best wishes to C P Radhakrishnan ji on being elected as the 15th Vice-president of the country," Chief Minister Yadav wrote on X to extend his wishes.

In a video message issued to the press, the Chief Minister further stated that C P. Radhakrishnan's life has been dedicated to public welfare.

"The fact that he received the votes of many opposition MPs is a testament to the BJP's ethos and also confirms Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of - Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," he claimed.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav further stated that the way the vice-Presidential election was conducted shows the strength and beauty of Indian democracy.

"At a time when several countries are witnessing political turmoil, getting support from the opposition MPs shows India's democratic strength and its beauty. It is also because of faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Yadav added.

Radhakrishnan won the vice-Presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B. Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, according to the election returning officer P.C. Mody.

A total of 767 MPs cast their ballot in a turnout of 98.2 per cent, of which 752 were valid and 15 votes were deemed invalid. While one postal ballot was cancelled as the MP declined to cast the vote.

Notably, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had tendered his resignation from office with immediate effect, citing medical advice and the need to prioritise his health on July 22.

