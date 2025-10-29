VP Radhakrishnan expresses confidence in resolving US tariff issue impacting Tiruppur exporters

Chennai, Oct 29 Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that the challenges faced by Tiruppur’s knitwear exporters due to the recent increase in US import tariffs would soon be resolved through constructive dialogue and government intervention.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the textile city, Radhakrishnan said the Union government was in constant touch with the US to find a solution that protects the interests of Indian exporters.

“Hard work never goes unrewarded. The problem caused by the rise in US tariffs will certainly find a good solution. Talks are underway with US President Donald Trump and senior officials,” he said.

The Vice President assured that the government was fully aware of the concerns of the textile industry and committed to ensuring a fair and favourable outcome.

“Tiruppur has been the pride of India’s textile exports, and its entrepreneurs have shown remarkable resilience. I am confident that exports to the United States will double in the years to come,” he added.

This was Radhakrishnan’s first visit to Coimbatore and Tiruppur after assuming office as Vice President. He expressed happiness in returning to the region, calling it “a land of enterprise and discipline.”

“It is by the grace of Avinashi Appan that I have reached this position. I am proud to be back among the people who symbolise hard work and progress,” he said.

He urged the business community not to lose hope and to continue working with determination.

“There will be good times and bad times, but consistent hard work will always pay off. The upliftment of society and the prosperity of our nation should remain our ultimate goal,” he noted.

Radhakrishnan also underlined the growing global attention towards India’s leadership and economic progress.

“The entire world is watching what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi says and does. Under his leadership, India is on a path of rapid development, and Tiruppur’s achievements stand as a shining example of the nation’s industrious spirit,” the Vice President said.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor