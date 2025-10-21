VP Radhakrishnan interacts with staff at Rajya Sabha Secretariat

New Delhi, Oct 21 Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday visited various sections of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House and interacted with the staff.

His visit covered key sections, including the Table Office, Legislative Section, Question Branch, Members' Salaries and Allowances Branch, Members' Amenities Section, Bill Office, Notice Office, Lobby Office and Reporters' Branch.

During his meeting with the staff, he appreciated their role in ensuring the smooth and effective functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

He encouraged the officers and staff to continue contributing with dedication and professionalism, strengthen parliamentary functioning, and remain committed to the service of the nation.

During the visit, the Vice-President also extended Diwali greetings.

On Monday, the Vice-President welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his official residence in New Delhi, marking a moment of festive camaraderie and constitutional grace.

The meeting took place at the Vice-President's enclave, where the two leaders exchanged Diwali greetings in a gesture that underscored the spirit of unity and tradition at the heart of India's democratic institutions.

Sharing the moment on his official X handle, Vice-President Radhakrishnan wrote, "Delighted to welcome and meet our Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi Ji, at the Vice-President's enclave today and exchange Deepawali greetings."

Earlier on Tuesday, Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

In his message, the Vice-President said that Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to honour the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of the members of our police forces, said the statement.

He said their unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation and ensure the security and well-being of the people commands the deepest respect of all citizens.

The Vice-President noted that through steadfast dedication and readiness to serve even in times of crisis and humanitarian need, police personnel exemplify bravery, compassion, and an unyielding sense of duty.

