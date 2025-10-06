VP Radhakrishnan meets Rajya Sabha Secretariat officials

New Delhi, Oct 6 Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha C P Radhakrishnan visited the Secretariat of the Upper House on Monday and attended a detailed presentation on the various divisions and initiatives of the office, an official said.

During the visit, he interacted with officials of the Secretariat and reviewed its functioning, including its role in providing legislative, administrative, and procedural support to the House and its Members, the official said in a statement.

Sources said the VP is slated to meet floor leaders of different parties, including Opposition parties, on Tuesday, marking his first formal interaction as Chairman of the Upper House with the elected representatives.

The meeting is a precursor to the Winter Session of Parliament, likely to begin next month. The VP’s formal meeting with floor leaders may also feature discussions on the smooth functioning of the House during the upcoming session.

Radhakrishnan, the candidate nominated by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on September 9 and assumed charge on September 12.

He polled 452 votes as compared to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate, former Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s 300.

The winner surpassed the quota to decide victory, which was set as 377, underscoring the NDA’s parliamentary majority and coalition discipline.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 767 votes were polled, out of which 752 were found valid and 15 were invalid.

According to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P C Mody, the returning officer, polling was held in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House, between 10 am and 5 pm. Counting of votes began at 6 pm after the conclusion of polling.

Radhakrishnan’s five-year tenure will extend until 2030, barring any premature vacancy.

As ex officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President will preside over the Upper House and act as President in the event of a vacancy in that office, as stipulated by Articles 67 and 71 of the Constitution.

