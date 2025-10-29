VP Radhakrishnan takes time out of busy schedule to meet his mother in Tiruppur

New Delhi, Oct 29 In a heartfelt moment that drew emotional responses from supporters and well-wishers, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday shared that he was “blessed to receive the blessings of his mother” during his visit to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to X, the Vice President wrote: “Blessed to get the blessings of my mother today at Tiruppur.” He also shared a photograph in which his mother can be seen blessing him.

Radhakrishnan, who has been touring the region as part of a series of public engagements and community outreach programmes, took a brief pause from his busy schedule to visit his family home. The visit, marked by warmth and simplicity, was highlighted by his touching gesture of seeking his mother’s blessings - a tradition deeply rooted in Indian culture.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Vice President urged citizens to work with dedication and unity to achieve the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Addressing the Coimbatore Citizens Forum, Radhakrishnan said that both farmers and industrial workers form the backbone of India’s progress and that the nation’s prosperity depends on their collective strength.

“Modernisation does not eliminate labour - it enhances it,” the Vice President said, emphasising that the growth of agriculture and industry must go hand in hand to ensure inclusive and sustainable national development.

He added that India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047 would require determination, discipline, and a shared sense of purpose among all citizens.

Radhakrishnan, who began his public life in Coimbatore, arrived in the city earlier in the day to a grand welcome, marking his first visit after assuming office as Vice President last month.

He landed at the Coimbatore International Airport on a special flight from Seychelles, where he had attended the swearing-in ceremony of the island nation’s new President.

Tamil Nadu Ministers Muthusamy and Saminathan, BJP State President Nainar Nagendran, former State party chief K. Annamalai, and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan received him.

