VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court orders release of ‘middleman’ Christian Michel

New Delhi, Dec 20 A Special Delhi Court on Saturday ordered the release of Christian Michel James, a British national and alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, from custody in a money laundering case filed by the ED.

He, however, may not immediately be able to leave the country as his similar release plea is pending before a Special CBI Court.

The Special Court (PMLA) on Saturday ordered Michel’s release after taking on record his assurance that he would continue to participate in the trial if released from custody.

Expressing satisfaction over the court order, Michel told reporters, “Law prevailed. I think there are some good judges in India, I have been lucky to have them… India’s Constitution is excellent, and let’s hope it will be followed.”

In the backdrop of his expired passport, he hoped the formalities would be completed in due course. “Everybody has been working,” he said.

The Special Court’s order to release Michel followed his lawyer’s submission that during the trial, he had been in custody for seven years – which is equivalent to the maximum possible punishment that he can get for his alleged offences.

Michel, an accused in the Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland, faces multiple charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and money laundering. The deal allegedly involved the payment of Rs 250 crore kickbacks.

He was extradited to India on December 5, 2018, from the UAE. On his arrival in India, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Days later, he was also arrested by the financial probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Since then, he has been lodged in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

The ED, in its charge sheet filed in June 2016, alleged that Michel received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

The CBI, in its charge sheet, alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of 12 VVIP helicopters worth 556.262 million euros (around Rs 3,600 crore).

The matter related to international corruption had also cropped up in a court in Milan.

Despite getting bail from the Delhi High Court in the money laundering case and from the Supreme Court in the CBI case, he had remained in custody.

He could not leave India since his passport had expired, and he was unable to arrange a surety for bail. Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

