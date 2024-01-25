Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi conferred Padma Vibushan, Mithun, Usha Uthup get Padma Bhushan

New Delhi, Jan 25 Legendary actress Vyjanthimala, former Vice President M. Venkiah Naidu and Telugu superstar K. Chiranjeevi were among the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award for 2024.

Sulabh Foundation founder and Chairman Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumous) and artist Padma Subrahmanyam were the other two recipients.

Supreme Court's first woman judge M. Fathima Beevi (posthumous), actor Mithun Chakraborty, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ram Naik, singer Usha Uthup, and Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijaykanth (posthumous) were among the 22 recipients of the Padma Bhushan.

A total of 110 people were conferred the Padma Shri.

The Bharat Ratna, the topmost civillian award, was already announced for socialist leader and former Bihar Chief Minister, the late Karpoori Thakur.

