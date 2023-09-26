Waheeda Rehman's journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed delight over veteran actress Waheeda Rehman being bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke lifetime achievement award.

"Delighted that Waheeda Rehman Ji has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. Congratulations to her," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister was reacting on a post by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, announcing the decision earlier in the day.

"I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema," Thakur posted.

"Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork," Thakur added.

"At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society," he said, adding: "I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history."

Waheeda Rehman's selection for the topmost cinematic honour came on a day when iconic actor Dev Anand's 100th birthday is being celebrated. She has acted with the debonair actor in several memorable films, with most notable of them being "Guide" in 1965.

