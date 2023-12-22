Waitresses assaulted, forced to dance at a birthday party in Kanpur

Kanpur, Dec 22 Several women, who were called for catering services at a birthday party, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur were allegedly subjected to physical assault by hooligans, who forcibly made them dance and even tore their clothes, the police said.

The entire incident was recorded on video.

The incident took place during a birthday party organised at a farmhouse on Wednesday night but the incident came to light after one of the women, accompanied by her husband, reported the incident to the police control room (112) on Thursday.

Instead of addressing the complaint, the woman claimed that the police questioned the legitimacy of her marriage and demanded proof.

It was only after the couple went to the Police Commissioner's office that the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to the initial investigation, one Monu Singh had organised his birthday party in Kanpur's Panki area.

After cutting the cake, some hooligans, including Monu Singh and R.K. Yadav, asked the women to dance. As the women refused the demands, the accused men surrounded them, pulling their clothes and engaging in indecent behaviour.

The accused even threatened the women, claiming their political influence.

Several videos of the incident doing rounds on social media show the victims being surrounded and harassed by the culprits.

The incident has sparked outrage, with accusations that influential figures were present at the party, including a sticker-laden vehicle claiming association with a BJP legislator.

The ACP has assured a thorough investigation into the matter and actions would be taken based on the evidence gathered. No arrests have been made in the incident so far.

