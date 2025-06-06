Wake up, Bengaluru: Amit Malviya slams Congress govt for 'tarnishing' city's global image

New Delhi, June 6 Against the backdrop of the Bengaluru stampede, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government, alleging that it is ruining the global city's reputation.

"Wake up, Bengaluru. Before it is too late. The Congress will destroy what we have built - the reputation, the dignity and the hard-earned global stature of this city," said Malviya on X.

The in-charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department also lashed out at the Karnataka government for its mismanagement, which led to the tragedy near Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives.

Blaming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D. K. Shivakumar for the tragedy, Malviya said, "Let it be said clearly: Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have blood on their hands."

He also hit out at attempts by the Congress government to pass the blame for the tragedy on to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team managers.

"Instead of owning up, the government is now targeting RCB officials - turning them into scapegoats, because they cannot protest the might of the state. This is not justice; it is a cover-up. A sinister ploy to shield those who are truly responsible," wrote Malviya on X.

"What makes it truly horrifying is the apathy of Karnataka's leadership. Even as young lives were lost, including a teenage girl who suffocated to death after sustaining a head injury, CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar continued to revel in the celebrations. The program wasn't halted. The music didn't stop. The cameras kept rolling," he said.

Malviya called out the CM and the government machinery for what he said was insensitive behaviour.

"It is inconceivable that the Congress's top leadership was unaware of the chaos and loss unfolding just outside the Chinnaswamy stadium. This wasn't just an accident - it was the inevitable consequence of criminal mismanagement, poor crowd control, and zero accountability," his post read.

Earlier on Friday, Bengaluru Police intensified their hunt for four more accused in connection with the June 4 stampede, in which, so far, four people, including the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Marketing Head and DNA Event Management Company staffers, have been arrested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor