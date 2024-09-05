Want to create many Singapores in Bharat, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, said that India wants to make many Singapores in the country.

He said this during a meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong and also discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the country at the invitation of Wong.

"Singapore is not just a partner country but an inspiration for every developing country. We also want to create many Singapores in Bharat. I am happy that we are working in that direction together. Ministerial roundtables formed between us are a path-breaking mechanism .. Skilling, digitisation, mobility, semiconductor, advance manufacturing, AI, healthcare, sustainability cybersecurity.. areas of cooperation have become symbols of the initiatives...." said PM Modi in his remarks while leading delegation-level talks with his Singapore counterpart.

Several MoUs were signed between India and Singapore in the fields of Digital Technologies, Health and Medicine, Educational Cooperation & Skills Development and India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership in the presence of PM Modi and Singapore PM Wong.

Ahead of the talks, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. PM Modi and Singapore PM Wong meet ministers and delegates from each other's countries at the Parliament House.

PM Modi also signed the visitor's book there.

The meeting between the two leaders comes days after Singapore PM Wong took over as premier and PM Modi began his third term as the prime minister.

PM Modi greeted him on becoming the Prime Minister and said, "I thank you for your warm welcome. This is our first meeting after you assumed the post of Prime Minister. Many congratulations to you from my side. I am confident that under the leadership of 4G, Singapore will progress even faster."

PM Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday as part of the final leg of his two-nation tour from Brunei.

