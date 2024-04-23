Wanted cousin of jailed gangster Nasir nabbed from Bhopal

New Delhi, April 23 After a massive hunt, a member of the infamous Nasir gang, who was wanted in cases of murder and under MCOCA, has been arrested from Bhopal along with his aide, the Special Cell of Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The arrested gangster has been identified as Danish Jamal, while his aide has been identified as Gaurav a.k.a Chuddi.

According to the police, a Special Cell team while working on wanted gangsters received information about the movement of Jamal in Delhi a few months ago.

Jamal is also the cousin of gangster Nasir, who is presently lodged in jail in a MCOCA case. Ever since Nasir was arrested, his brother Adil, Danish, and Badar took charge of the gang operating in the North-East Delhi area.

“It was earlier revealed that Jamal was hiding somewhere around his native village in Bulandshahar, UP, to evade arrest. A team was sent there only to find that he had already left the place,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pratiksha Godara.

However, information was again received that Jamal was residing somewhere in the South-East Delhi area.

“A team was stationed in the vicinity of his probable hideouts in the area, but Jamal was found to have fled to Bhopal on the night of April 15,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, he was followed and arrested from Gandhi Nagar in Bhopal on April 16 along with Gaurav, also a declared ‘Proclaimed Offender’ in a murder case.

The DCP said Jamal has a long history of committing heinous crimes for more than 15 years.

“He joined the criminal nexus in 2009 with the aides of his cousin Nasir. At that time, Nasir was associated with another jailed gangster, Hashim Baba. The Nasir-Hasim gang had a rivalry with the Chhenu gang and the Aqil Mama gang. During that period, inter-gang rivalries had claimed many lives,” the officer said.

In 2013, Jamal along with his aides allegedly killed gangster Aqil Mama, while in 2014, they killed the brother of Aqil Mama to claim complete dominance in the North-East Delhi area.

“The same year, Jamal along with his aides killed a person named Firoz near the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi, which was a contract killing,” the DCP said.

As per police records, Jamal was involved in settling property disputes/grabbing of properties, extortion, satta, and drug rackets in North-East Delhi.

To check the criminal activities of the Nasir-Hasim gang, the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against Nasir, Hasim, and other gang members, including Jamal, in July 2019 by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor