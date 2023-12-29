Wanted criminal arrested by SSB on Nepal border

Patna, Dec 29 Wanted criminal Shakir Raza alias Aasif Ali was arrested by the Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) from the India-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district on Friday.

He was apprehended as SSB personnel were conducting strict checking on the Maitri bridge in Raxaul sub-division in East Champaran. During the checking of his baggage, the SSB team seized 12 identity cards. Among them, Raza was mentioned on two cards and Aasif Ali on all the others.

After being arrested, the accused was handed over to Raxaul police for further action.

Raza was allegedly involved in terror funding in Nepal and also served jail terms there as well. He had also been arrested in India on the same charges.

A native of Shah Nagar Kujibana village under Kadwa police station in Katihar district, he is suspected to have a connection with Pakistan too.

