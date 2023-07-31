Wanted criminal Aslam Ansari 'Gulten' arrested in Bihar
By IANS | Published: July 31, 2023 10:20 PM 2023-07-31T22:20:10+5:30 2023-07-31T22:25:08+5:30
Patna, July 31 Bihar's Motihari police arrested wanted criminal Aslam Ansari alias Gulten on Monday. Ansari, a native ...
Patna, July 31 Bihar's Motihari police arrested wanted criminal Aslam Ansari alias Gulten on Monday.
Ansari, a native of Birgunj in Nepal, has been involved in several illegal activities and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said.
He was earlier arrested in 2019 and got a bail. Ansari jumped the bail and was absconding since then.
The NIA had issued a look out notice against him.
Following his arrest, Motihari police informed the NIA about it.
Ansari will be interrogated jointly by the police and the NIA, officials said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app