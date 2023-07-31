Wanted criminal Aslam Ansari 'Gulten' arrested in Bihar

Published: July 31, 2023

Patna, July 31 Bihar's Motihari police arrested wanted criminal Aslam Ansari alias Gulten on Monday.

Ansari, a native of Birgunj in Nepal, has been involved in several illegal activities and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said.

He was earlier arrested in 2019 and got a bail. Ansari jumped the bail and was absconding since then.

The NIA had issued a look out notice against him.

Following his arrest, Motihari police informed the NIA about it.

Ansari will be interrogated jointly by the police and the NIA, officials said.

