Wanted criminal held from Chandigarh

New Delhi, Jan 10 Delhi Police's Crime Branch in a joint operation with Special Cell has nabbed a 25-year-old wanted criminal, who was evading his arrest for last four years, from Chandigarh, an official said on Wednesday.

The criminal identified as Pratham Anand aka Tushar, a resident of Rohini, was declared 'Proclaimed Offender' in 10 cases.

The official said that Anand is also found previously involved in 30 criminal cases. .

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that an information was received that Anand, wanted in many cases of different police stations and also a declared proclaimed offender, is hiding in the area of Zirakpur, Chandigarh.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and Anand was apprehended.

During interrogation, Anand disclosed that in May 2019, on the direction of members of Sanju Meharban gang, he along with his other associates fired many rounds on the member of their rival gang in the area of Mahendra Park police station.

On October14, 2019, while Anand was evading his arrest in the above case, he was intercepted and arrested by Special Cell after a brief exchange of fire.

He further disclosed that to hide his criminal activities, he had changed his name to Shivraj and also grew his beard.

"He was evading his arrest for last four years. He was changing his address and location frequently," said the Special CP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor