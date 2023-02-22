Wanted criminal injured during exchange of fire in Bhadohi: Police

A wanted criminal was arrested on Wednesday in an exchange of fire at Badhohi, the police said, adding that a pistol and a stolen bike were recovered from the accused.

The accused was identified as Akeel alias Murga.

According to the police, Seshamani, who worked as an accountant at a brick kiln in the Gopiganj, was on way home on a bike when two unidentified men on a two-wheeler robbed him and took away his bike.

On receiving information of the incident, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

"During investigation, we found two suspicious people riding a bike and chased them. Seeing us tailing them, they opened fire. In the subsequent exchange of fire, a wanted criminal named Akeel alias Murga was shot in the leg. The other accused, however, managed to escape," a police officer said.

The accused, who sustained a gunshot wound, was admitted to a hospital.

"Akeel alias Murga is a history-sheeter and features in the list of top ten criminals. More than a dozen cases are registered against him in Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj," the officer added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor