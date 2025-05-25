Wanted criminal killed in encounter in Bihar's Naugachia

Patna, May 25 In a major breakthrough, the Naugachia Police in Bihar, in a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF), have neutralised a wanted criminal, Sanoj Kumar Mandal alias Gurudev Mandal, an official said on Saturday.

Mandal was accused in over 15 serious criminal cases including robbery and murder across multiple districts of Bihar.

Confirming this, Naugachia SP Prerna Kumar said: “We had received a tip-off that Sanoj Kumar Mandal, along with his associates, had assembled near a house at Murli Chowk under Rangra police station and were planning to commit a big crime. Acting swiftly, we formed a joint team of Rangra police and STF and conducted a raid.”

As the police team approached the location late Friday night, the suspects fired at them indiscriminately in an attempt to flee under the cover of darkness. The joint team retaliated and also fired at them.

While several persons managed to escape, Sanoj Kumar Mandal was found lying on the ground with gunshot injuries. He was immediately admitted to Sub-Divisional Hospital, Naugachia but he lost his life during the treatment.

A native of Purnea district, Mandal has more than 15 cases pending against him in Purnea and Bhagalpur alone. He is also allegedly involved in multiple crimes in Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, and Madhepura districts.

SP Prerna Kumar added: “We have alerted police departments in the respective districts to gather further details on his criminal background. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been involved, and some incriminating items including a carbine and a country-made Katta were recovered from his possession.”

The Naugachia police are making efforts to identify and arrest the absconding gang members.

“A dedicated team has been formed to track down his associates and dismantle the entire network,” she said.

SP Prerna Kumar claimed this was a big success for the police department and officers involved in this encounter will be given rewards.

