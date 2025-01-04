Wanted criminal Sushil Mochi with Rs 2 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Bihar

Patna, Jan 4 Wanted criminal Sushil Mochi, with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on him, was killed in an encounter with police in the Tarabari area in Bihar's Purnea district.

Mochi, wanted in multiple cases of robbery and violations under the Arms Act, was killed in the encounter on Friday night after a joint raid by the Special Task Force (STF) and local police.

Mochi, wanted in criminal cases in Jharkhand and Bengal, was recently released from Purnea Central Jail.

According to Purnea Superintendent of Police (SP) Kartikeya Sharma, acting on information about Mochi's presence in Tarabari village, the police and STF launched a raid.

"When the criminal was asked to surrender, an encounter ensued between law enforcement agencies and Mochi's associates. Mochi was killed during the operation, and the surrounding area was cordoned off by authorities to prevent further escalation," Sharma said.

The Purnea SP said, "Sushil Mochi has been a notorious criminal here. Along with his gang, he used to commit crimes in Purnea-Katihar and Kishanganj as well as in Bengal and other places. He was wanted in many cases."

While previously lodged in Katihar jail, Mochi continued to commit crimes.

Notably, he masterminded a robbery at the residence of Sabir Alam, the head of Khadi Mahingaon in the Amaur police station area, underscoring his extensive criminal network.

"During the investigation, police arrested Asad Madni of Amaur and Mochi's wife Poonam Devi, who were directly involved in the crime. The stolen money and other looted items were recovered, and the two were subsequently sent to jail," Sharma said.

