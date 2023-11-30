Wanted criminal with Rs 1L bounty arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 30 An inter-state criminal carrying a reward of Rs one lakh was arrested in Haryana's Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police had nabbed seven people in May 2023 from village Mahendrawada in the Bhondsi area while planning to commit robbery in the city.

In connection with the matter, a case was filed under the relevant sections of the IPC, including the Arms Act at the Bhondsi police station in Gurugram.

While taking further action in the case, the police arrested Vikas alias Vicky, who was absconding, from Gokulpur in Rajasthan's Sikar district, on Tuesday and took him on police remand.

During police questioning and while reviewing the criminal record of the accused it was revealed that the accused has five cases of robbery, assault, theft, kidnapping, and Arms Act registered against him in Rajasthan, and in Mahendragarh, Gurugram and Dadri of Haryana.

"The Haryana Police had announced a reward on his arrest. The suspect was involved in five serious cases," said Varun Dahiya ACP (crime).

