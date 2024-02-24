Wanted drugs supplier arrested from Delhi airport

New Delhi, Feb 24 A 30-year-old inter-state drug supplier, who was absconding for the last one year, was nabbed at Delhi airport, while he was trying to flee to Canada, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Kanwarbir Singh, a resident of Amritsar district in Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said that a police team was working on information about one absconding drug supplier, Kanwarbir Singh, the kingpin of an interstate narcotics cartel.

On February 18, two of his associates -- Ranbir Singh a.k.a Tinku and Loyangamba Itocha -- were also arrested, and opium was recovered that was procured by them from a drug supplier in Manipur.

"Many raids were conducted on the hideouts of Singh in Punjab but he was not found. In between, an information was received that accused was trying to flee from India for a job as a chef in Canada. As a preventive action, a look out circular against Kanwarbir was issued," said the DCP.

Subsequently, Kanwarbir was arrested from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, foiling his plan to leave the country and run away from the clutches of law.

The DCP said that Kanwarbir after his studies started a job as a chef in his cousin's Hotel.

"Here he came in contact with some criminal elements and started the supply of contraband substances in his local area and earned the money," said the DCP.

Kanwarbir further came in the contact of one Kanwaldeep Singh a.k.a Chotu Sardar and started supplying drugs in Delhi, Punjab, and Assam.

