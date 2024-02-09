Wanted gangster of Bihar, his associate nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a wanted gangster of Bihar and his associate, who were running extortion and land grabbing syndicates activities in Delhi and Noida, an official said on Friday.

The accused gangster identified as Chandan Ram, had over two dozen cases of murder, extortion and land grabbing in Bihar and a reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared by Bihar's Motihari Police on information leading to his arrest.

Police said that the accused and his associates were nabbed on Thursday night in the national capital.

“The duo was spotted and when asked to surrender, Chandan and his associate identified as Sundar opened fire at the police team, but were overpowered,” said a senior police official.

The officer said Sundar was also found involved in at least three criminal cases in Bihar.

The officer further said that the duo was staying in Delhi and used to go to Noida to make extortion calls in Bihar.

