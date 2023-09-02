Wanted gangster of Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi Sep 2 Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a member of Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, who was absconding for more than four years in MCOC Act registered against him and his associates, said an official on Saturday.

The gangster identified as Mustafa Tyagi was also wanted in the sensational case of the murder of a businessman, Ajay Chaudhary.

The Special Commissioner of Police (special cell) H.G.S Dhaliwal said that there was information about the movements of absconding criminal Mustafa Tyagi in the West Delhi area, and teams were deployed to track him as the accused was frequently changing his hideouts in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to evade arrest.

“However, the incessant efforts of the team paid off when specific information regarding the presence of accused Mustafa Tyagi at D Block in Rajdhani Park, Nangloi, Delhi, was received and Tyagi was apprehended,” said the Special CP.

The Special CP further said that Tyagi is a member of the notorious Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang and he is involved in five criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, abduction, extortion, robbery, Arms Act, etc. in Delhi.

“Keeping in view the criminal activities of the members of this group, a case under the MCOC Act was also registered against the syndicate at Hari Nagar police station in the year 2019. Mustafa is wanted and has been absconding since then in this case,” said the official.

“Further, on May 7, 2022, Tyagi and the other members of the gang murdered Ajay Chaudhary, who was the President of Keshopur Mandi, to settle personal scores with him,” the official added.

