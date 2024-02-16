Wanted gangster of Sonu Dariyapur syndicate nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 16 A 37-year-old wanted gangster of the notorious Sonu Dariyapur gang, who was providing logistical support to his leader and other members of the syndicate, was arrested in west Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, a police officer said on Thursday.

The gangster, identified as Amit Kumar a.k.a Amit Rana, is a resident of Khera Kalan.

He was also found previously involved in six cases of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, land grabbing and Arms Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said that a police team had been keeping a close watch on Amit Rana.

On February 7, specific information was received that Rana would be meeting a person near Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

"In response, a trap was laid at the designated location. Rana arrived in a Toyota Etios car at about 5.45 p.m. When the team approached and attempted to apprehend him, he took out a pistol and attempted to fire at the police team. However, he was swiftly overpowered and disarmed by the team," said Godara.

On questioning, it was revealed that Rana has been affiliated with the notorious Satyawan a.k.a Sonu Dariyapur gang for the past decade.

"He admitted to providing logistical support to gangster Sonu Dariyapur and other members of the syndicate. The accused has a history of six criminal cases, including attempted murder, criminal intimidation, land grabbing, and violations of the arms act in Delhi," said the DCP.

Last year, on December 10, Rana was involved in an incident wherein he had fired at the house of one Vishwas, a resident of Khera Kalan, in an attempt to establish his dominance in the area. "Furthermore, he threatened Vishwas's mother, Sheela Devi, of causing harm to her son and other family members. This alarming act was captured on CCTV and went viral. A case was registered at Alipur police station and non-bailable warrant was also issued by a local court," the DCP added.

