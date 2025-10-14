Wanted Jharkhand Maoist leader arrested in Kerala's Munnar

Idukki, Oct 14 A Maoist leader, accused of killing three policemen in a bomb blast in Jharkhand, has been arrested in Munnar of Kerala's Idukki district.

The accused, identified as Sahan Tudi Dinabu, a native of Jharkhand, was apprehended late on Monday night in a joint operation by the Kochi and Ranchi units of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), with the support of Kerala Police.

Dinabu had been living in hiding at the Gudarvilla estate in Munnar with his wife, posing as a guest labourer.

He had been under the NIA's watch for several weeks before the operation.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials surrounded the estate and arrested him without resistance.

According to investigators, Dinabu had been working at the estate for more than a year and a half, evading detection after fleeing Jharkhand.

He is a key accused in a Maoist attack that killed three policemen in a bomb blast.

The arrest is part of an intensified nationwide operation against Maoist networks.

NIA sources said Dinabu may have maintained contact with other operatives in different states.

His arrest is considered a significant breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign.

Following his arrest, the accused was taken for a medical examination and is currently being held in secure custody at the Munnar police station.

He will be taken to Jharkhand soon for further legal procedures and detailed interrogation.

Officials said the operation reflects the close coordination between state police and central agencies.

The NIA is expected to question him further to uncover potential Maoist links in Kerala and neighbouring states.

Investigators believe his arrest could lead to more breakthroughs in dismantling the network of extremists operating across regions.

Over the years, migrant labourers from several states have moved to Kerala and a huge number of them earn a sizeable income engaged in construction activities. In the past, there have been instances of such people landing in police custody for crimes committed in their states.

