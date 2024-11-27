Wanted Maoist Commander Chhotu Kharwar killed in infighting in Jharkhand

Latehar, Nov 27 Maoist commander Chhotu Kharwar, a notorious figure with a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, was killed in an internal clash among Maoist factions in the Nawadih area of Latehar, Jharkhand, on Tuesday night.

His body has been recovered by the police and Chhotu's death marks a significant blow to the CPI (Maoist) organisation in the region.

Chhotu Kharwar had been synonymous with terror across several districts of Jharkhand, including Latehar, Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, and Gumla. He was wanted in over 100 criminal cases, ranging from extortion and murder to attacks on security forces.

In addition to the Rs 15 lakh bounty announced by Jharkhand Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also declared a Rs 3 lakh reward for his arrest, making him among the most wanted Maoists in the country.

A native of Chhipadohar Sikid village in Latehar, Chhotu Kharwar, also known as "Sujit Ji" within the Maoist organisation, served on the CPI (Maoist) regional committee. His criminal record spanned numerous heinous acts, including the recent murder of a daily wage worker in Chhipadohar.

In August, the police pasted posters at his house and he was asked to appear in court within 30 days.

Chhotu had been actively expanding the Maoist presence in the Koel and Shankh zones after fleeing from Budha Pahad, a former Maoist den, during the security forces' 'Operation Octopus' conducted last year.

In 2016, the Balumath police seized Rs 3 lakh from a Chit Fund company manager, Chandan Kumar, who claimed the funds belonged to Chhotu. A deposit slip revealing Chhotu's investment of Rs 26 lakh was also discovered during the investigation.

This financial trail prompted the NIA to take over the case in January 2018.

Chhotu’s wife, Lalita Devi, was arrested in October 2019 on charges of laundering Maoist funds.

Chhotu Kharwar's death underlines the ongoing struggle within Maoist ranks and is a major success for security forces combating insurgency in Jharkhand.

