Wanted member of Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 7 An absconding gangster of Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang has been arrested, a Delhi Police Special Cell officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sahil, a resident of Nangloi, was absconding after a shootout in the Rajouri Garden area and beside being a "habitual offender", he is found previously involved in eight criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, hurt, criminal intimidation, and Arms Act, etc. in Delhi/NCR.

"There was information about the presence of absconding gangster Sahil in the outer Delhi area. Thereafter, further details about his activities were gathered, and after incessant efforts for more than one months, specific input was received that Sahil would come near the Bus Depot, Pandav Nagar Colony, Naraina, Delhi at about 8.30 p.m. on Monday," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Alok Kumar said.

Acting on the input, a trap was laid by police and Sahil was spotted. "The police team surrounded him and asked him to surrender. However, he whipped out a pistol and aimed towards the raiding party. The team members immediately responded and overpowered and disarmed the accused," he said.

The DCP also said that Sahil is also declared ‘Bad Character’ of Aman Vihar police station and active member of Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang and provided logistics and financial help to the gang members.

"He is very close to Mukesh aka Bhola, a resident of Jahangirpuri, who is a key member of this syndicate. On December 15, 2023, he, along with his six associates, had reached the Hangover Club in the Rajouri Garden area and opened fire," he said.

"Two of his associates were arrested in the case, but he, along with the other culprits, absconded," the DCP added.

