Wanted sharpshooter of Hashim Baba gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter of Hashim Baba gang, who was wanted in two cases of firing for extortion, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Zaheer a.k.a. Guddu (25), a resident of Vishwas Nagar. He was previously involved in six criminal cases, including three connected to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Alok Kumar, said that a trap was laid after receiving specific information about the arrival of Zaheer near the Vishwas Nagar extension on Friday.

“The accused was seen coming on a Scooty.When he was cornered by the police and asked to surrender, he whipped out his pistol and threatened to fire at the police team. However, he was overpowered and disarmed by the raiding party,” the DCP said.

One semi-automatic .32 bore pistol along with three cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The DCP said that Zaheer was presently wanted in two cases of firing at two places in the Trans-Yamuna area on the intervening night of September 23 and 24.

“The accused disclosed that he, along with his two associates, came on a two-wheeler and fired more than a dozen rounds at two places as per the directions of Hashim Baba and Nitin Jain, an active associate of Baba,” the DCP said.

It was also revealed that the bike, the Scooty, and the two pistols used in firing were supplied by Nitin Jain as per the directions of Hashim Baba.

“Both the vehicles were returned to Nitin Jain by the accused after the firing incidents,” the DCP said.

