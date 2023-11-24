Wanted sharpshooter of Naveen Bali-Neeraj Bawania gang held after scuffle

New Delhi, Nov 24 After a brief scuffle, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter of Naveen Bali-Neeraj Bawania gang, who was wanted in a case of extortion of Rs 1 crore from a hotelier in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, the police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Kumar a.k.a Nishu alias Bhura (29), a resident of Nangloi.

"One sophisticated pistol with three live cartridges have been recovered from his possession,” the police said.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), H.G.S. Dhaliwal, said that on Wednesday, specific input was received regarding the movement of Neeraj Kumar in the Burari area.

“The police laid a trap near the CNG testing workshop on Ganda Nala Road in Burari. At about 2 p.m., Neeraj reached there. The police asked him to surrender, but the accused took out his pistol and tried to open fire to escape from the spot,” said Dhaliwal.

“However, the police team apprehended him after a brief scuffle,” said the Special CP.

He added that Neeraj was previously arrested in six cases, including for extortion, MV theft, and under the Arms Act.

“After coming out on bail in an extortion case in August this year, Neeraj came in contact with Naveen alias Bhanja and Chiku through social media. Both instructed him to drop a threatening note in the name of Chiku Tillu gang demanding Rs 1 crore at a hotel in Baddi, and also open fire there to create fear,” said the Special CP.

Neeraj, along with his associates, handed over the threatening note to the security guard of M.G. Regency Hotel in Baddi on September 7 at about 2:30 a.m., wherein a demand of Rs 1 crore was made in the name of Chiku Tillu gang.

“Neeraj also fired three rounds in the air in front of the hotel. Naveen is lodged in a Himachal jail in a murder case, while Chiku is lodged at Tihar Jail. Both Naveen and Chiku were previously arrested for the murder of a gym trainer in Himachal,” said Dhaliwal.

