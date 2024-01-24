Wanted sharpshooter of Tillu Tajpuriya gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 24 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a wanted sharpshooter of Tillu Tajpuriya gang involved in various criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana region, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Shivam a.k.a Nitesh alias Bhoomi (25), a resident of Narela.

An officer said that due to non-appearance on court dates, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the trial court.

As per sources, Shivam was in the process of reuniting with his past associates out on bail and known jail inmates to constitute their own gang for committing cash robberies in Delhi-NCR.

“For this purpose, he also procured firearms along with ammunition. One sophisticated pistol with four live cartridges has been recovered from his possession,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Manoj C., said a police team has been continuously working on various criminal syndicates and criminals to prevent crime in Delhi-NCR.

“In this process, the team identified a desperate sharpshooter of the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang, namely Shivam, and on January 19, his movement was tracked and he was nabbed from near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar,” the DCP said.

During apprehension, in order to escape, Shivam also took out a loaded pistol and tried to fire at the police team.

“In 2018, due to the long-standing gang war between Jitender a.k.a Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria gang, both the sides were in the process of alluring local boys/criminals to strengthen their gangs.

In this process, through Manjeet a.k.a Chamra of Bakner, Narela, and Monu Kidoli, Shivam joined hands with the Tillu gang,” said the DCP.

In between, Arman from Gogi Gang approached Manjeett and pressured him to join hands with Gogi gang.

“As Manjeet refused to switch sides, Arman and other members of Gogi Gang started threatening him with dire consequences. Then in August 2018, Manjeet along with Shivam and Monu Kidholi, killed Arman at Narela,” the officer said.

After this incident, while on the run, they robbed a bike at gunpoint from the Kundli area and also fired at the house of a Patwari in Sonipat, Haryana, for extortion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor