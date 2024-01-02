Waqf Board case: ED searches 9 locations in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Jan 2 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at over nine locations, including the premises of a few people linked to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, in connection with its probe into the money laundering charges in the Delhi Waqf Board case.

According to ED sources, the agency sleuths are carrying out searches at over nine locations in Delhi-NCR on the premises linked to people associated with Khan, who is the MLA from Okhla assembly constituency in south Delhi.

The ED had also carried out searches at premises linked to Khan in October last year.

The ED action comes in the wake of the CBI and the Delhi Police registering a case in the waqf board matter. The ACB had arrested Khan in September last year.

The ED had also arrested three of his alleged associates in this case in November last year.

The ED had alleged that Khan acquired 'huge proceeds of crime' in cash from illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested these for purchasing immovable assets in the name of his associates.

"The searches (in October) were conducted in the case related to illegal recruitment of staff in Delhi Waqf Board and illegal personal gains by way of unfairly leasing out of Waqf Board properties during the chairmanship of the board by Amanatullah Khan during 2018-2022," the ED had claimed in a statement.

It said a CBI FIR and three Delhi Police complaints formed the basis of the ED action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA.

The ED had said, "Khan acquired huge proceeds of crime out of the said criminal activities in cash and this cash amount was invested in purchase of various immovable properties in Delhi in the name of his associates."

'Incriminating' material in the form of physical and digital evidence was seized during the raids which 'indicates' the role of Khan in the offence of money laundering, it added.

