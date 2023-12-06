Waqf Board recruitment case: Delhi court issues notice to ED on Zeeshan Haider's bail plea

New Delhi, Dec 6 A Delhi court on Wesnesday issued notice to the ED on the bail application of Zeeshan Haider, accused in a case related to alleged irregularities in recruitments to the Delhi Waqf Board, in which AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan is also involved.

Appearing for Haider, advocate Nitesh Rana argued that it is a frivolous case and there is no generation of proceeds of crime out of scheduled offence.

On December 1, the court had extended judicial custody of two accused along with Haider by 14 days.

The court extended judicial custody of accused individuals - -Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui -- till December 15 on expiry of their previously granted custody.

On Wednesday, the court after issuing notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), listed the case for next hearing on December 14.

Rana had earlier argued that the remand application is totally "mechanical" and has "no material" to extend the custody.

"Accused ought to be released forthwith," he said. On the other hand, the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted that the investigation is going on.

On November 11, the court had rejected the ED's request for their 14-day custodial interrogation to trace the proceeds of crime, determining the role of other accused persons who facilitated the offence of money laundering, confronting the accused persons with each other and other persons and in order to unearth the truth and to ascertain the complicity of key players involved in money laundering.

Earlier, following Rana's accusations of "illegal detention", the judge had sent the accused to judicial custody until November 12.

The case involves allegations that Khan, as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

