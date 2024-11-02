Waqf row: K’taka BJP leader releases video of Min Zameer saying CM directed property reclamation, slams Cong

Davanagere, Nov 2 Senior Karnataka BJP leader and former minister M. P. Renukacharya has released a video featuring Minister for Waqf and Tourism Zameer Ahmad Khan, instructing officials to reclaim Waqf properties on orders of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media in Davanagere on Saturday, Renukacharya stated that Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, with the backing of CM Siddaramaiah, is attempting to transfer lands belonging to farmers and temples to the Waqf board. He also described Zameer as a "religious fanatic."

In the video, Zameer Ahmad Khan purportedly claims that CM Siddaramaiah instructed him to visit every district in the state and hold meetings to reclaim Waqf properties.

This development is seen as a setback for the Congress government ahead of the by-polls and raises further questions for CM Siddaramaiah, who faces allegations of Muslim appeasement and corruption charges in connection with the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and Valmiki Tribal Welfare scam.

Renukacharya criticised, “Minister Zameer is a religious fanatic. He has directed officers to issue notices and seize fertile lands from farmers, religious mutts, and temples.”

He also credited the BJP and farmers’ protests for the correction of certain land records (pahani). “I question whether Zameer is acting as a minister only for minorities. He should serve all religions,” Renukacharya stated.

In the alleged video, Minister Zameer can be heard stating, “I am organising Waqf Adalats as directed by CM Siddaramaiah. I will also hold meetings through video conference. I informed CM Siddaramaiah that, as the Waqf minister, we need to hold annual review meetings and keep him updated.”

Zameer further explained, “I informed CM Siddaramaiah of the total encroachments of Waqf properties and discussed reclaiming encroached properties. As per his instructions, I am conducting Waqf Adalats and visiting each district.”

He added pointedly, “This is not a routine meeting but one conducted under the CM’s orders. No one should ignore these instructions.”

Renukacharya stated that under CM Siddaramaiah’s directives, the Waqf board has conducted review meetings, directing Deputy Commissioners, Tehsildars, and Additional Commissioners to issue notices to farmers.

He also alleged that the Waqf board has illegally occupied 1.10 lakh acres of land in Karnataka. Renukacharya claimed that no Muslim-majority country has Waqf laws and accused the Congress of using vote-bank politics to confiscate Hindu lands to appease Muslims.

The Karnataka BJP has announced a state-wide protest on November 4, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi calling for the immediate removal of Minister Zameer and a halt to the Waqf Adalats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor