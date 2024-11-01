Waqf row: Names changed in land records to curtail rights of people & farmers, says K'taka ex-Dy CM

Bengaluru, Nov 1 Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday criticised the Congress government's decision to transfer the land of farmers and citizens to the Waqf board, alleging that by issuing notices and making land record changes has snatched away the rights of people and farmers.

Speaking to media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, he said that these attempts by the Congress government are condemnable.

He demanded that the Waqf property notification must be revoked and the state Waqf and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan be dismissed from his position.

He accused Minister Zameer of misusing his power.

A protest across the state will be held on November 4 against the usurping of people's land in the name of Waqf property, the former Deputy Chief Minister said.

Ashwath Narayan urged the state government to withdraw all declarations of Waqf properties in land records and warned that merely withdrawing notices would not suffice.

In Vijayapura district, land records under farmers' names have been changed to the name of Waqf, the BJP leader said.

Referring to Minister Zameer's statements and behaviour, Ashwath Narayan alleged: "There seems to be an intention to bulldoze, evict, and bring us down. Minister Zameer in a video is even seen labelling those occupying land alleged to be Waqf property as "demons"."

He also accused the state government, saying that Minister Zameer, with the support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is seizing lands in the name of Waqf against Hindus and farmers.

He alleged that Minister Zameer has initiated a campaign to declare land as Waqf property through the Waqf Adalats.

Ashwath Narayan also criticised the state government, saying that instead of directly revoking guarantees, the government is withdrawing Below Poverty Line cards of the poor, depriving them of government benefits.

He said that although Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has spoken of revising the Shakthi scheme, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has opposed the move, highlighting discontent within the Karnataka government.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor